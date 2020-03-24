Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel prices revealed, are up to just INR 901 higher

The Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel will be launched in India very soon. That’s according to reliable Team-BHP forum member RavenAvi, who also has also revealed the upcoming new SUV’s prices.
The Mahindra XUV300 diesel will get a BS-VI upgrade with a maximum price hike of under INR 1,000. That’s quite surprising, given that diesel vehicles are becoming substantially more expensive with the BS-VI upgrade, in the tunes of thousands and lakhs. The price hike of under INR 1,000 for the BS-VI upgrade is unbelievably low even for many two-wheelers.
Mahindra XUV300 diesel - Price*
|Variant\Price
|BS4 Price
|BS6 Price
|Price Hike
|XUV300 diesel W4
|INR 8,69,000
|INR 8,69,130
|INR 130
|XUV300 diesel W6
|INR 9,50,000
|INR 9,50,130
|INR 130
|XUV300 diesel W6 AMT
|INR 9,99,000
|INR 9,99,901
|INR 901
|XUV300 diesel W8
|INR 10,95,000
|INR 10,95,130
|INR 130
|XUV300 diesel W8 (O)
|INR 12,14,000
|INR 12,14,129
|INR 129
|XUV300 diesel W8 AMT
|INR 11,49,800
|-
|-
|XUV300 diesel W8 (O) Dual-Tone
|INR 12,29,000
|-
|-
|XUV300 diesel W8 (O) AMT
|INR 12,69,000
|INR 12,69,001
|INR 1
As seen in the table above, the Mahindra XUV300 diesel will become more expensive by just anywhere between INR 1-901 with the BS-VI upgrade. The XUV300 diesel BS6 will be available in fewer configurations compared to the XUV300 BS4.
As for the Mahindra XUV300 petrol, it had received a flat price hike of INR 20,000 with the BS-VI upgrade in December.
Mahindra XUV300 petrol - Price*
|Variant\Price
|BS4 Price
|BS6 Price
|Price Hike
|XUV300 petrol W4
|INR 8,10,000
|INR 8,30,000
|INR 20,000
|XUV300 petrol W6
|INR 8,95,000
|INR 9,15,000
|INR 20,000
|XUV300 petrol W6 AMT
|-
|-
|-
|XUV300 petrol W8
|INR 10,40,000
|INR 10,60,000
|INR 20,000
|XUV300 petrol W8 (O)
|INR 11,64,000
|INR 11,84,000
|INR 20,000
|XUV300 petrol W8 AMT
|-
|-
|-
|XUV300 petrol W8 (O) Dual-Tone
|INR 11,79,000
|INR 11,99,000
|INR 20,000
|XUV300 petrol W8 (O) AMT
|-
|-
|-
Mahindra will soon launch the new Bolero BS6 and a number of other BS6 models. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.
[Source: team-bhp.com]