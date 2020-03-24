Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel prices revealed, are up to just INR 901 higher

The Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel will be launched in India very soon. That’s according to reliable Team-BHP forum member RavenAvi, who also has also revealed the upcoming new SUV’s prices.

The Mahindra XUV300 diesel will get a BS-VI upgrade with a maximum price hike of under INR 1,000. That’s quite surprising, given that diesel vehicles are becoming substantially more expensive with the BS-VI upgrade, in the tunes of thousands and lakhs. The price hike of under INR 1,000 for the BS-VI upgrade is unbelievably low even for many two-wheelers.

Mahindra XUV300 diesel - Price*

Variant\Price BS4 Price BS6 Price Price Hike XUV300 diesel W4 INR 8,69,000 INR 8,69,130 INR 130 XUV300 diesel W6 INR 9,50,000 INR 9,50,130 INR 130 XUV300 diesel W6 AMT INR 9,99,000 INR 9,99,901 INR 901 XUV300 diesel W8 INR 10,95,000 INR 10,95,130 INR 130 XUV300 diesel W8 (O) INR 12,14,000 INR 12,14,129 INR 129 XUV300 diesel W8 AMT INR 11,49,800 - - XUV300 diesel W8 (O) Dual-Tone INR 12,29,000 - - XUV300 diesel W8 (O) AMT INR 12,69,000 INR 12,69,001 INR 1

As seen in the table above, the Mahindra XUV300 diesel will become more expensive by just anywhere between INR 1-901 with the BS-VI upgrade. The XUV300 diesel BS6 will be available in fewer configurations compared to the XUV300 BS4.

As for the Mahindra XUV300 petrol, it had received a flat price hike of INR 20,000 with the BS-VI upgrade in December.

Mahindra XUV300 petrol - Price*

Variant\Price BS4 Price BS6 Price Price Hike XUV300 petrol W4 INR 8,10,000 INR 8,30,000 INR 20,000 XUV300 petrol W6 INR 8,95,000 INR 9,15,000 INR 20,000 XUV300 petrol W6 AMT - - - XUV300 petrol W8 INR 10,40,000 INR 10,60,000 INR 20,000 XUV300 petrol W8 (O) INR 11,64,000 INR 11,84,000 INR 20,000 XUV300 petrol W8 AMT - - - XUV300 petrol W8 (O) Dual-Tone INR 11,79,000 INR 11,99,000 INR 20,000 XUV300 petrol W8 (O) AMT - - -

Also Read: 130 HP Mahindra XUV300 Sportz mStallion unveiled, is India's most powerful sub-4 metre SUV

Mahindra will soon launch the new Bolero BS6 and a number of other BS6 models. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: team-bhp.com]