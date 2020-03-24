Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel prices revealed, are up to just INR 901 higher

24/03/2020 - 14:49 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel will be launched in India very soon. That’s according to reliable Team-BHP forum member RavenAvi, who also has also revealed the upcoming new SUV’s prices.

Xuv300 Amt
The Mahindra XUV300 diesel will likely be the least affected model by the BS-VI upgrade in terms of pricing.

The Mahindra XUV300 diesel will get a BS-VI upgrade with a maximum price hike of under INR 1,000. That’s quite surprising, given that diesel vehicles are becoming substantially more expensive with the BS-VI upgrade, in the tunes of thousands and lakhs. The price hike of under INR 1,000 for the BS-VI upgrade is unbelievably low even for many two-wheelers.

Mahindra XUV300 diesel - Price*

Variant\PriceBS4 PriceBS6 PricePrice Hike
XUV300 diesel W4INR 8,69,000INR 8,69,130INR 130
XUV300 diesel W6INR 9,50,000INR 9,50,130INR 130
XUV300 diesel W6 AMTINR 9,99,000INR 9,99,901INR 901
XUV300 diesel W8INR 10,95,000INR 10,95,130INR 130
XUV300 diesel W8 (O)INR 12,14,000INR 12,14,129INR 129
XUV300 diesel W8 AMTINR 11,49,800--
XUV300 diesel W8 (O) Dual-ToneINR 12,29,000--
XUV300 diesel W8 (O) AMTINR 12,69,000INR 12,69,001INR 1

As seen in the table above, the Mahindra XUV300 diesel will become more expensive by just anywhere between INR 1-901 with the BS-VI upgrade. The XUV300 diesel BS6 will be available in fewer configurations compared to the XUV300 BS4.

As for the Mahindra XUV300 petrol, it had received a flat price hike of INR 20,000 with the BS-VI upgrade in December.

Mahindra E Xuv300 Concept Front Three Quarters Lef
A Mahindra XUV300 EV is in the works and scheduled for launch in 2021.

Mahindra XUV300 petrol - Price*

Variant\PriceBS4 PriceBS6 PricePrice Hike
XUV300 petrol W4INR 8,10,000INR 8,30,000INR 20,000
XUV300 petrol W6INR 8,95,000INR 9,15,000INR 20,000
XUV300 petrol W6 AMT---
XUV300 petrol W8INR 10,40,000INR 10,60,000INR 20,000
XUV300 petrol W8 (O)INR 11,64,000INR 11,84,000INR 20,000
XUV300 petrol W8 AMT---
XUV300 petrol W8 (O) Dual-ToneINR 11,79,000INR 11,99,000INR 20,000
XUV300 petrol W8 (O) AMT---

Also Read: 130 HP Mahindra XUV300 Sportz mStallion unveiled, is India's most powerful sub-4 metre SUV

Mahindra will soon launch the new Bolero BS6 and a number of other BS6 models. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: team-bhp.com]

Mahindra XUV300 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest