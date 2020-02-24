2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) launched, priced from INR 7.34 lakh [TVC inside]

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza has been launched in India. The prices of the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza start at INR 7.34 lakh* and go up to INR 11.40 lakh*.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza features subtle design revisions and several new features. The design updates include a new radiator grille, LED headlamps with dual function LED DRLs, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, new bumpers with faux skid plate, bigger front fog lamp housing and LED tail lamps. Three new dual-tone exterior colour options are available: Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with Midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

The interior of the new Maruti Vitara Brezza is no different from that of the old model in terms of design. However, customers can look forward to new techno-effect accents, the new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the 7-inch SmartPlay unit and the leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Under the hood, there’s the K15B 1.5L petrol engine replacing the D13A 1.3L diesel engine. This naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It is BS-VI compliant and can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. On specifying it with the latter, it comes with the Progressive Smart Hybrid mild-hybrid system.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to launch Mk4 Jimny/next-gen Gypsy in November this year

The fuel economy rating of the new Maruti Vitara Brezza is 17.03 km/l (manual)/18.76 km/l (automatic). The new model is available in Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi+ variants. In total, there are 9 different configurations to choose from.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza - Prices*

Lxi - INR 7,34,000

Vxi - INR 8,35,000

Zxi - INR 9,10,000

Zxi+ - INR 9,75,000

Vxi (AT) with Smart Hybrid - INR 9,75,000

Zxi+ Dual Tone - INR 9,98,000

Zxi (AT) with Smart Hybrid - INR 10,50,000

Zxi+ (AT) with Smart Hybrid - INR 11,15,000

Zxi+ (AT) Dual Tone - INR 11,40,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi