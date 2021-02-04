Mahindra Issues A Recall For 1,577 Units Of Diesel Version Of Thar In India

Mahindra has issued a voluntary recall for the Thar SUV in India. Only 1,577 units of the Mahindra Thar diesel that were manufactured between September 7 to December 25, 2020 have been affected. Mahindra say that the reason for the recall is due to a machine setting error at the camshaft supplier's plant, on specific dates, which may have affected the camshafts on some engines of the diesel Thar. Mahindra will now be contacting the owners of these Thar diesel SUVs built between the mentioned dates to inspect their vehicles and repair it on a voluntary basis.

Mahindra offers two engine options under the hood of the Thar - a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants.

The Thar has been suffering from a very high waiting period for quite some time now. The waiting period extends to a maximum of over nine months in certain cities. In most cities however, the waiting period extends up to a maximum of six months. Thane, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai have the longest waiting period of around 38 weeks (nine months). The hard-top variants of the Thar are in greater demand than the soft-top variants. Mahindra had also previously revealed that automatic variants of the Thar are in great demand with half of all customers opting for the automatic variants.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched across two trim lines - LX and AX - with introductory prices ranging between INR 11.90 lakh and INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Later, Mahindra axed the AX variant with 6-seater configuration to meet safety standards. The AX variants were also not much in demand. After the discontinuation of the entry-level variants and a recent price hike, prices for the Mahindra Thar now range between INR 12.10 lakh to INR 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra have ramped up production of the all new Thar from January 2021 onwards. Previously, the company was manufacturing 2,000 units of the Thar per month. That figure has gone up to 3,000 units per month from January. It should help reduce the waiting period by a couple of months, although not significantly. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.