Here's Why Waiting Period On The Mahindra Thar Is Soaring So High

Ever since its launch, the second-gen 2020 Mahindra Thar has grown hugely popular in the Indian market. While the order books continue to fill up, there still remains one major problem. The waiting period on the Mahindra Thar is too long, and that's despite Mahindra ramping up production of the Thar from January 2021 onwards. Well, the reason for such a long waiting period can be traced down to the pandemic and its after effects. A global shortage of semi-conductors is the primary reason why the new Thar is taking so long to reach its customers.

A semiconductor is a very essential component with regards to the electronics of a car, and the lack of one can be concerning. Wholly manufactured Mahindra Thar's are currently sitting at dealerships but do not have an infotainment system due to the lack of semi-conductors. This is leading to a stay on the deliveries till the displays arrive and are fitted at the dealerships. The new Thar comes with a 7.0-inch infotainment screen that provides a bunch of features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Mahindra’s Ecosense (manual only), tyre pressure monitor, Adventure Statistics for your off-road escapades, roll-pitch meter, and an altimeter.

The waiting period extends to a maximum of over nine months in certain cities. In most cities however, the waiting period extends up to a maximum of six months. Thane, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai have the longest waiting period of around 38 weeks (nine months). The hard-top variants of the Thar are in greater demand than the soft-top variants. Mahindra had also previously revealed that automatic variants of the Thar are in great demand with half of all customers opting for the automatic variants.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched across two trim lines - LX and AX - with introductory prices ranging between INR 11.90 lakh and INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Later, Mahindra axed the AX variant with 6-seater configuration to meet safety standards. The AX variants were also not much in demand. After the discontinuation of the entry-level variants and a recent price hike, prices for the Mahindra Thar now range between INR 12.10 lakh to INR 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra offers two engine options under the hood of the Thar - a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

