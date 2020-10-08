While the all-new Mahindra Thar was launched in India on 2 October, the test drive units of the 4x4 SUV were initially available in 18 cities only. However, the homegrown carmaker has now ensured that the Mahindra Thar test drive units reach as many customers as possible by making them available in 100 more cities.

Considering that the 2020 Thar was one of the most highly-awaited cars of the year and the fact that the outgoing model had an extremely large fanbase, several interested buyers have reached out to the company’s dealerships to test drive the latest machine. Unfortunately, it seems that not everyone’s new Mahindra Thar test drive went smooth. A video has surfaced on YouTube that shows a test drive unit of the new Mahindra Thar which refuses to start. There appears to be a prospective customer behind the wheel when this incident was being recorded. The footage also reveals another man behind the opened hood of the 4x4 SUV, perhaps, trying to rectify the problem.

While Mahindra has not released any official statement on the same, considering the sheer R&D the company puts behind all of its products, and the extensive testing that it does during many development stages, we are optimistic that the Thar test drive unit must have refused to start because of some niggle. It must be noted here that the all-new Thar is a significant upgrade over the previous model. It not only features a plethora of cosmetic changes but also a handful of serious off-road equipment. Mahindra is offering the 2020 Thar with two engine options - a 2.0L turbo-petrol that puts out 150 bhp and 320 Nm and a 2.2L turbo-diesel that has been tuned to churn out 130 bhp and 300 Nm.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar bookings cross 9000 since its launch on 2nd October

The all-new Mahindra Thar is available in many variants with prices starting from INR 9.80 lakh* for the AX 4WD MT Petrol with Std 6-seater Soft Top model and reaches all the way up to INR 13.75 lakh* for the LX 4WD AT Diesel model with 4-seater Hard Top.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

Source: YouTube

*Ex-showroom