The Mahindra Thar was launched in a total of 13 variants that include petrol and diesel engine options, manual and automatic transmissions, hard and convertible top models, and 4-seater and 6-seater configurations. However, the company has now removed the AX 4WD MT variants of the 4x4 SUV from its official website. Here’s why.

The all-new Mahindra Thar has received an overwhelming response in the market. However, even the homegrown company wasn’t expecting the demand for the off-road focussed SUV to grow at such a rate. In fact, the bookings of the new car have crossed the 20,000 milestone within a month since its launch. As a result, Mahindra has announced that it will increase the production of the new Thar from 2000 units to 3000 units per month by January. Depending on the variant of the vehicle you book, the waiting period could vary between 5 to 7 months.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed, India launch likely next year

The catch here is that most of the Mahindra Thar bookings made are for the higher-end models and, thus, the company has decided to not accept any more reservations for the lower-spec AX variants, rather focus on fulfilling the rising demand for the higher-spec models, i.e, the AX Optional and LX variants.

Speaking with carandbike in this regards, Mahindra said:

Due to the overwhelming demand, we are currently focussing on booking only the AX (O) and LX variants of the all-new Thar.

While this statement serves as the answer as to why the Mahindra Thar AX 4WD MT variants have been removed from the company’s website, it has given birth to a new question, “Whether the lower-spec AX variants will be re-introduced in the market or not?”. What do you have to say about this?

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: carandbike.com]