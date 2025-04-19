BMW VDX Concept Breaks Cover Ahead of Shanghai Debut

BMW has dropped fresh teaser images of its highly anticipated VDX Concept, and for the first time, it’s shown without camouflage. Set to make its public debut at Auto Shanghai 2025, the Vision Driving Experience (VDX) promises to showcase BMW M's electrified future in dramatic style.

While BMW isn't fully revealing the VDX just yet, glimpses confirm it's the wildest creation from the M division so far. The concept is seen traveling to Shanghai, where it will be officially unveiled between April 23 and May 2.

Designed as M’s interpretation of the Vision Neue Klasse concept, the VDX previews an electric future that’s far bolder than what we’ve seen so far. Underneath, it reportedly hides a monstrous 1,700 hp quad-motor setup — far eclipsing the expected dual-motor, sub-700 hp electric M3, codenamed "ZA0," due in 2028.

Though the VDX remains a one-off showcase for now, it's a clear signal of BMW M’s ambitions. Unlike the current M Performance EVs like the i4 M50 and iX M70, the VDX points to a full-blown, no-compromise M electric car. Meanwhile, enthusiasts still attached to internal combustion can look forward to the next-gen M3 "G84," which will stick with the beloved twin-turbo straight-six.

With the Neue Klasse platform set to underpin BMW's next wave of EVs, the VDX offers an electrifying glimpse into what’s coming. A proper M electric sedan is leading the charge — and BMW’s performance future looks thrilling.

