6.0L W12 Bentley Batur Convertible Debuts in Dubai: 16 Units Only!

Bentley Motors has unveiled the exclusive Batur Convertible at a launch event in Dubai, marking the debut of the third modern-era coachbuilt Bentley. With just 16 individually numbered units to be produced, the Batur Convertible showcases the most potent version of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine, a 750 PS, 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged powerhouse, one of the final cars to feature this legendary engine before production ends this summer.

The Batur Convertible is designed for ultimate personalisation, with Mulliner Bespoke Studio offering an array of custom options. The car’s exterior dazzles with a Midnight Emerald paint finish, high-gloss carbon fibre accents, and a striking Satin Dark Titanium grille. The distinctive Batur Racing Stripe, paired with Gloss Mandarin and Gloss Porpoise details, creates a bold visual statement.

Inside, the cabin reflects the car’s dynamic exterior with Cumbrian Green and Porpoises leather, accented by Mandarin stitching. The interior also features a “guitar fade” veneer, transitioning between gloss Beluga and carbon fibre, along with a laser-etched audio signature of the W12 engine. Exclusive options like 3D printed rose gold details on key touchpoints elevate the luxurious feel.

The Batur Convertible combines Bentley’s heritage with cutting-edge technology, blending the design elements of the Bacalar and Batur while adding the versatility of an open cockpit. Handcrafted at Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, UK, the Batur is a pinnacle of performance and luxury, with its hand-assembled W12 offering exceptional power and torque.

With each car being individually commissioned, the Batur Convertible is set to be a true collector’s item, combining performance, craftsmanship, and unparalleled luxury.