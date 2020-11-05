Mahindra Thar bookings surpass 20,000 mark, production to be increased

The new Mahindra Thar was launched on 2 October and within days, the company received over 9000 bookings. Now, Mahindra has announced that the figure has crossed the 20,000 mark within a month since the launch of the 4x4 SUV.

The 2020 Thar was indeed one of the highly-awaited cars of the year. However, even Mahindra wasn’t expecting the demand for the off-road focussed SUV to grow at such a rate. The homegrown automobile manufacturer has revealed that both the petrol and diesel models of the Hard Top variant (automatic as well as manual) have received the highest bookings.

Speaking about the large booking figure, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said:

We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the all-new Thar has garnered. I must admit that the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities. Hence, the wait for the 2020 Thar will be longer than expected. We sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and unwavering confidence in us.

To meet the rising demand, Mahindra will increase the production of the new Thar from 2000 units to 3000 units per month by January. Depending on the variant of the vehicle you book, the waiting period could vary between 5 to 7 months.

The all-new Mahindra Thar comes in a total of 13 variants that include petrol and diesel engine options, manual and automatic transmissions, hard and convertible top models, and 4-seater and 6-seater configurations. The prices of the new Thar start from INR 9.80 lakh* and go all the way up to INR 13.75 lakh*.

Mahindra is providing two engine options with the new Thar. There is a 2.2L mHawk diesel motor which churns out 130 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. We also have a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 150 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 320 Nm.

*Ex-showroom