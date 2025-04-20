Fast Fords Aren’t Dead, They're Going Electric!

Fast Fords aren’t going anywhere—even in the electric age. Ford’s iconic ST and RS performance brands have been given a lifeline, with future EVs expected to carry the spirit forward.

Though there are no official plans yet for an all-electric Ford with ST or RS badging, Jan Herzog, Ford Europe’s Product Marketing Chief, told Auto Express that the company “would love an ST or RS variant” of its EV lineup. He also hinted at a performance-focused version of the new electric Puma Gen-E, stating, “a sportier version is definitely coming, if not on this model, then the next.”

Ford has already dipped into sporty EV territory with the 480bhp Mustang Mach-E GT, offering a bespoke chassis and uprated brakes. Meanwhile, the dual-motor versions of the new Capri and Explorer show Ford’s willingness to inject electric models with extra punch—while reviving iconic names.

Currently, Ford’s ST lineup is slimming down, with the Focus ST set to exit, leaving only the Puma ST—now automatic-only—on sale. While ST and RS EVs might still be a few years away, insiders say the dream of fast Fords lives strong among Ford’s executives and engineers.

