Mahindra have finally revealed the prices of the Thar after its first price hike since its launch in October 2. Prices for the Mahindra Thar went up by 1.9% when Mahindra announced a price hike across their entire product portfolio. Prices for the Thar now start from INR 12.10 lakh and go up to INR 14.15 lakh, ex-showroom. These updated prices will be applicable for all bookings made between December 01, 2020 and January 08, 2021. Customers who booked the Thar till November 2020 will however be paying the launch prices.

Here's a look at the updated price list of the petrol variants of the Mahindra Thar.

Variants Mahindra Thar Price (Old) Mahindra Thar Price (New) Difference AX (O) Convertible Soft Top INR 11.90 lakh INR 12.10 lakh INR 20,000 LX Convertible Soft Top INR 13.45 lakh (AT) INR 13.85 lakh INR 40,000 LX Hard Top INR 12.49 lakh / Rs 13.55 lakh(AT) INR 12.79 lakh / Rs 13.95 lakh (AT) INR 30,000 / INR 40,000

Price hike for the petrol variants of the Thar range from INR 20,000 to INR 40,000.

Also Read : Mahindra Bursts Myths About Cost Of Ownership - Cheaper Than You Think

Here's a look at the updated price list of the diesel variants of the Mahindra Thar.

Variants Mahindra Thar Price (Old) Mahindra Thar Price (New) Difference AX (O) Convertible soft top INR 12.10 lakh INR 12.30 lakh INR 20,000 AX (O) Hard top INR 12.20 lakh INR 12.40 lakh INR 20,000 LX Convertible soft top INR 12.85 lakh / INR 13.65 lakh (AT) INR 13.15 lakh / INR 14.05 lakh (AT) INR 30,000 / INR 40,000 LX Hard Top INR 12.95 lakh / INR 13.75 lakh (AT) INR 13.25 lakh / INR 14.15 lakh (AT) INR 30,000 / INR 40,000

Price hike for the diesel variants of the Thar also range from INR 20,000 to INR 40,000.

Mahindra have also said that customers who are booking the Thar from January 8, 2021 onwards will need to pay the final price applicable during the time of delivery. While this may be the first price hike of the Thar, the above statement hints at the possibility of a second price hike for the SUV in the pipeline. The Thar currently commands a waiting period of around 9 months.

Mahindra have ramped up production of the all new Thar from January onwards. Previously, the company was manufacturing 2,000 units of the Thar per month. That figure has gone up to 3,000 units per month from January. It should help reduce the waiting period by a couple of months, although not significantly. The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched across two trim lines - LX and AX - with introductory prices ranging between INR 11.90 lakh and INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Later, Mahindra axed the AX variant with 6-seater configuration to meet the safety standards. The AX variants were also not much in demand.

Mahindra offers two engine options under the hood of the Thar - a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.