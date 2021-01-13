Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Revealed For Individual Cities Across India

The all-new Mahindra Thar is growing to be hugely popular as waiting periods keep on rising in several cities. Just in December 2020 alone, Mahindra garnered 6,500 bookings for the Thar. Mahindra even hiked the prices of the Thar recently by up to 1.9% but that has barely put off any buyers. Prices for the Mahindra Thar now range from INR 12.10 lakh and goes up to INR 14.15 lakh, ex-showroom. Now we have managed to get our hands on Mahindra Thar's waiting period in respective cities across the country.

City Waiting Period Delhi 24 to 28 weeks Bangalore 28 to 30 weeks Mumbai 28 to 38 weeks Hyderabad 26 to 38 weeks Pune 34 to 38 weeks Chennai 35 weeks Jaipur 24 to 28 weeks Ahmedabad 16 to 24 weeks Gurgaon 24 to 28 weeks Lucknow 24 weeks Kolkata 24 to 28 weeks Thane 28 to 38 weeks Surat 32 to 36 weeks Ghaziabad 28 to 32 weeks Chandigarh 26 to 39 weeks Patna 12 to 24 weeks Coimbatore 24 to 28 weeks Faridabad 28 to 32 weeks Indore 4 to 6 weeks Noida 22 to 37 weeks

The waiting period extends to a maximum of over nine months in certain cities. In most cities however, the waiting period extends up to a maximum of six months. Thane, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai have the longest waiting period of around 38 weeks (nine months). The hard-top variants of the Thar are in greater demand than the soft-top variants and are naturally seeing the higher waiting period. Mahindra had also previously revealed that automatic variants of the Thar are in great demand with half of all customers opting for the automatic variants.

Mahindra have also said that customers who are booking the Thar from January 8, 2021 onwards will need to pay the final price applicable during the time of delivery. While a first price hike for the Thar has already come, the above statement hints at the possibility of a second price hike for the SUV in the pipeline.

Mahindra have ramped up production of the all new Thar from January onwards. Previously, the company was manufacturing 2,000 units of the Thar per month. That figure has gone up to 3,000 units per month from January. It should help reduce the waiting period by a couple of months, although not significantly. The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched across two trim lines - LX and AX - with introductory prices ranging between INR 11.90 lakh and INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Later, Mahindra axed the AX variant with 6-seater configuration to meet safety standards. The AX variants were also not much in demand.

Mahindra offers two engine options under the hood of the Thar - a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

