Mahindra Thar Continues Its Success Spree With Over 39,000 Bookings

The new-gen Mahindra Thar continues on its success spree as the homegrown carmaker has revealed that the new Thar has bagged over 39,000 bookings since the model first went on sale on October 2, 2020. In January 2021 alone, Mahindra received over 6,000 bookings for the new Thar. In fact, the SUV has been receiving an average of 200-250 bookings every day. The high booking number is particularly interesting when you consider the fact that the waiting period on the Thar is still quite high.

Mahindra offers two engine options under the hood of the Thar - a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants.

The Thar has been suffering from a very high waiting period for quite some time now. The waiting period extends to a maximum of over nine months in certain cities. In most cities however, the waiting period extends up to a maximum of six months. Thane, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai have the longest waiting period of around 38 weeks (nine months). The hard-top variants of the Thar are in greater demand than the soft-top variants. Mahindra had also previously revealed that automatic variants of the Thar are in great demand with half of all customers opting for the automatic variants.

Mahindra have ramped up production of the all new Thar from January 2021 onwards. Previously, the company was manufacturing 2,000 units of the Thar per month. That figure has gone up to 3,000 units per month from January. It should help reduce the waiting period by a couple of months, although not significantly. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.