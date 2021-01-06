Mahindra and Mahindra, India's largest UV maker has announced that the new-gen Thar has garnered 6,500 bookings in December, 2020. The SUV debuted in the Indian market in October and has since recorded impressive sales figure. Within a month of its launch, the Thar breached the 20,000-bookings mark that pushed Mahindra to ramp up the production by 50 per cent.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched with four engine-gearbox options across two trim lines - LX and AX. While the AX was aimed to cater the off-road enthusiasts, the LX has more road-going creature comforts. While Mahindra offered the Thar in four variants initially, they later axed the AX variant with 6-seater configuration to meet the safety standards.

In terms of creature comfort, the AX version of the SUV got a manual inside day-night rear-view mirror, rear defogger, roll cage, fixed soft top, convertible top or hard-top, 16-inch wheels, 4-way adjust for front passenger seat, power windows, power steering, 12V accessory socket, remote keyless entry, and driver’s seat height adjust among others.

In addition to the features in the AX, the LX comes with additional features including Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with rollover mitigation, tyre pressure monitor, tyre direction monitor, three-point seatbelts for all four passengers, hill-start and descent assist, Isofix child seat mounts, roll cage, speed-sensing front door locks, follow-me-home headlights, convertible top or hardtop and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65 R18 tyres among others. Also on offer is a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation.

2020 Mahindra Thar comes with two engine options that includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. While the AX version gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox, the LX version also gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox, a first timer for Thar. The 4x4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case comes as standard. As per the company, almost half of the sales are coming from the six-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox options clearly reflecting the Thar's acceptance as an urban SUV.

