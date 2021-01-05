Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 To Come With Panoramic Sunroof

Spy images of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The several spy shots seen over time have revealed several exciting details about the upcoming SUV. Now, we have a fresh spy shots that gives us a look at the panoramic sunroof that the next-gen XUV500 will come equipped with. We have also seen several spy shots of the interiors of the XUV500 and it will be equipped with all the bells and whistles you expect from a modern day SUV. A panoramic sunroof is certainly a nice touch as it is becoming increasingly popular on Indian cars.

Features aside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is also expected to boast of a much more mature design language. Based on the spy shots, we can confirm that the next-gen XUV500 will continue with Mahindra's drop down LED DRL lighting theme as we have seen with the Mahindra XUV300. The one on the XUV500 will however be C-shaped and it looks quite quirky. The radiator grille has also grown larger than before and features Mahindra's typical seven-slatted design. In profile, the upcoming XUV500 continues with the cheetah-inspired kink in the shoulder line post the C-pillar.

Also Read : Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Rendered Based On Spy Shots!

The door panels are well sculpted but the wheel arches aren't as flared as the current-gen model. The upcoming SUV will also feature flush-fitting door handles, a first in the segment. There will be generous body cladding all around the SUV, something that was strangely missing on the current gen car. The next-gen XUV500 is also set to bring in segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology features. Once only reserved for luxury cars in India, the XUV500 will soon be the most affordable car in the country to boast of such a feature.

The quality of the interiors of the next-gen XUV500 is also expected to be a big step up from the current-gen car. The SUV will have a dual-tone black and beige interior theme and the flush-fitting screens on the dashboard give the interior a very premium feel. It must however be noted that this feature could be reserved for the top-spec variants only. The XUV500 will continue to be a seven-seater SUV and it could even be roomier in the second and third rows than the outgoing model.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes and Mahindra could even throw an all-wheel-drive system in the mix, at least for the higher variants. The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to debut sometime around March or April and will continue its rivalry with the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and also the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - Rushlane]