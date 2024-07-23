IIHS Pushes for Rear Auto Emergency Braking on All New Cars

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) is advocating for rear emergency braking to be a standard feature in all new cars. According to IIHS President David Harkey, this technology is "more effective in preventing crashes than other types of solutions."

A recent IIHS test of eight cars revealed that only the Mitsubishi Outlander came with standard rear AEB. For MY2023, just 23% of new models offer this technology as a standard feature, while it's an optional add-on for 32% of the models.

Data from IIHS shows that vehicles with rear AEB experience a 29% reduction in claims for damages to other vehicles and a 9% decrease in claims for self-damage. Additionally, nearly 30% of collision claims in 2022 involved rear-impact crashes.

IIHS highlights that combining rear AEB with other technologies like rear cameras and parking sensors could potentially reduce up to 78% of backup-related crashes.

