Ferrari Expands Cryptocurrency Payments to European Dealers

Ferrari is set to extend its cryptocurrency payment system to its European dealer network by the end of July. This move follows the successful introduction of the system in the United States less than a year ago, aimed at meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

By late 2024, Ferrari plans to expand cryptocurrency transactions to other countries in its international dealer network, provided cryptocurrencies are legally accepted there.

Ferrari is collaborating with various cryptocurrency payment companies to ensure transaction security. These solutions will allow dealers to accept payments without managing cryptocurrencies directly, as they will be instantly converted into traditional currency. The system also verifies the source of funds and protects transactions from exchange rate fluctuations.

Currently, most of Ferrari's European dealers have either adopted or are in the process of adopting this new payment system alongside traditional methods.