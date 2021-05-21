Mahindra Marazzo AutoShift to Launch Soon - Confirmed

Reportedly, Mahindra & Mahindra plans to introduce an automatic gearbox option on the Marazzo. It is worth pointing out here that the aforementioned report has come out merely days after another publication claimed to have acquired knowledge of the MPV's imminent discontinuation. Now, however, it looks like the automaker would launch the 2021 Mahindra Marazzo AMT by the end of this year.

Quashing rumours of discontinuation and confirming the launch plans of the Mahindra mArazzo AMT, a company spokesperson has said-

The Marazzo and the KUV100 are an integral part of our product portfolio. In fact we have invested and launched the BS6 versions of both the Marazzo and the KUV100. We keep upgrading our products from time to time and one can soon expect the Marazzo, to be launched with an AutoShift transmission. The KUV100 is popular in many global markets and we are delighted with its increasing export volumes. All these clearly clarify our commitment to these brands as a part of our product portfolio.

The new AMT transmission will be mated with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel mill that develops 123bhp of peak power and 300Nm of max. torque. One can expect the new automated manual transmission variant to be marketed as an ‘AutoShift’ unit. Right now, the diesel engine of the MPV is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission that drives the front wheels. With the introduction of the BSVI-compliant model, the Marazzo is no longer on sale in the top-spec M8 variant and has been available in only three variants- M2, M4 and M6+.

The MPV is retailed in 7- and 8-seat configurations. The base M2 variant of the MPV is sold at a starting price of INR 12.03 lakh*, while the top-spec model goes all the way up to Rs 14.12 lakh* for the top-spec M6+ 8-seater trim. The top-end M6+ variant of Mahindra Marazzo is offered with features like projector headlights with follow-me-home function, driver-side window one-touch operation, 17-inch alloy units, on-board navigation, reverse parking camera, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, fog lamps with cornering function and adjustable lumbar support for front seats.

In other news, Mahindra is also planning to launch the XUV700 by the upcoming festive season. The new flagship from Mahindra will offer a longer wheelbase and a more spacious cabin than the XUV500. The new SUV will be sold with two power options- 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mFalcon turbocharged gasoline mill. The former churns out 150bhp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is tuned to shred out power and torque outputs of 130bhp and 300Nm, respectively. Transmission duties will be done by a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The same petrol and diesel mills are available on the second-gen Mahindra Thar. We expect these powertrain options to be offered with different states of tune in the all-new Mahindra XUV700. In the Indian market, the new SUV will rival the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

