562,000 Bricks Later: Lego’s Stunning Full-Size Ferrari SF-24

Lego has taken automotive craftsmanship to the next level with a life-size replica of Ferrari’s SF-24 Formula 1 car. Built using a staggering 562,000 bricks, this 1:1 scale model mirrors the race machine driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, capturing every aerodynamic detail—including 80 logos—entirely in Lego form.

The project, led by Italy’s only Lego Certified Professional, Riccardo Zangelmi, took 100 hours of design work and over 1,200 hours to assemble. This build serves as a spectacular showcase for Lego’s latest Ferrari SF-24 set, a 1:8 scale version featuring 1,361 pieces, a functional V6 engine, a two-speed gearbox, an adjustable rear wing, and steerable wheels.

Launched at $229.99, the smaller model continues Lego’s long-standing partnership with Ferrari, which has already brought iconic sets like the Daytona SP3, F40, and 512 M to enthusiasts worldwide.