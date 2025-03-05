AI-Powered Maserati MC20 Cielo Shatters Autonomous Speed Record

Maserati has taken autonomous driving to the extreme, setting a new speed record with a driverless MC20 Cielo. In collaboration with Politecnico di Milano and Italy’s National Center for Sustained Mobility, the AI-powered supercar reached an astonishing 197.7 mph at the Kennedy Space Center, surpassing previous benchmarks for autonomous vehicles.

This feat marks a significant leap from the prior record of 177 mph set by a driverless MC20 coupe in 2024. The MC20 Cielo used AI developed by PoliMOVE-MSU to navigate the high-speed run, coming close to the production model’s 202-mph top speed.

Maserati is now taking the autonomous MC20 Cielo on tour in the U.S. as part of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. With AI-powered performance reaching new heights, this could pave the way for advancements in driver-assist technologies in both road and motorsport applications.

