MINI Cooper Electric & Audi A6 e-tron Secure 5-Star Safety Ratings

Safety isn’t just about size—Euro NCAP’s latest crash tests prove it. Both the compact MINI Cooper Electric and the executive Audi A6 e-tron have achieved top-tier five-star ratings, setting new benchmarks for EV safety.

MINI Cooper E: Small Car, Big on Safety

The new 2025 MINI Cooper E continues the brand’s legacy of improving occupant protection. With 89% safety for adults, 85% for children, and an impressive suite of active driver aids, the electric MINI ensures that small cars don’t compromise on safety. Features like front-center airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and cyclist detection add to its robust credentials.

Audi A6 e-tron: Premium Protection for Families

Audi’s latest electric luxury sedan excels in crash safety, scoring 92% for adult protection and 91% for child safety. Like its predecessors, the A6 e-tron maintains Audi’s reputation for top-tier engineering, combining structural integrity with advanced driver assistance systems.

EVs Raising the Safety Bar

Both models highlight how modern EVs are engineered for maximum safety. Whether it’s the agile MINI Cooper E or the refined Audi A6 e-tron, these five-star ratings reaffirm that cutting-edge safety tech is becoming standard across all segments.