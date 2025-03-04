Flame-Spitting Dodge Viper Flexes 2,200 HP Next to a Shelby GT500

A stock Dodge Viper is already a beast, but throw in heavy modifications, and it transforms into an absolute monster. That’s exactly what happens in a recent video where a brutally powerful Viper sits menacingly next to a Shelby GT500 at a red light, exuding pure intimidation.

This particular Viper reportedly churns out a jaw-dropping 2,200 horsepower, and from the way it sounds, that claim seems legit. The aggressive chop in the revs suggests it’s running aftermarket cams, making the naturally aspirated V10 even more ferocious. Then there are the flames—yes, actual fire—erupting from the exhaust pipes, a sight that would make any driver next to it feel uneasy. Meanwhile, the GT500 remains relatively tame in comparison.

Adding to the Viper’s monstrous persona is the unmistakable sound of at least one turbocharger. Forced induction has proven to unleash insane power figures from this engine, easily surpassing 2,000 horsepower for those willing to push the limits. Builds like this keep the Viper relevant in an era dominated by modern Dodge muscle cars like the Hellcat, Redeye, and Demon.

Another fascinating takeaway from this video is the size comparison between the GT500 and the Viper. Many assume the Viper is a hulking American muscle car, but in reality, it’s relatively compact. Despite packing a massive V10 under the hood, it retains a lightweight, low-slung profile, much like its spiritual predecessor, the AC Cobra.

This video is a perfect reminder of why the Dodge Viper remains one of the most thrilling American performance machines ever built. Even against modern muscle cars, a well-built Viper refuses to be overshadowed.

