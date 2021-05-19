Mahindra Thar to Get More Affordable - Full Details

As per a new report, Mahindra & Mahindra is working on an all-new entry-level trim of Thar that will be positioned below the existing base model and will be powered by a smaller engine. The aforementioned report suggests that the new base trim of Mahindra Thar will be propelled by a 1.5-litre 3-pot mill which will come mated to a manual or an optional automatic transmission. Moreover, it will only be offered in a rear-wheel-drive layout. The new trim is likely to be 100kgs lighter compared to the ongoing model.

The powertrain is expected to produce lower torque as the carmaker will be focusing more on fuel efficiency with the new variant. Adding to it, the SUV will get smaller wheels. In terms of dimensions, the new trim of Mahindra Thar will be similar to the ongoing model. We think that the main aim of Mahindra behind launching the new base variant of Thar is to make the off-roader more accessible.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is on sale with 2.0-litre 4-pot petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options. The former develops 150bhp of maximum power and 320Nm of twisting force, while the latter churns out power and torque outputs of 130bhp and 320Nm. Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The SUV is offered with a 4WD system with a manual-shift transfer case as standard. Furthermore, Mahindra is working on the 5-door model of Thar, which has recently got official approval. The carmaker is expected to soon start the testing of the car with Bolero’s body. One can expect the SUV to be based on a longer wheelbase and will be offered a spacious cabin space. The upcoming 5-door Thar will derive power from a new 180 mStallion Pro turbo petrol unit, which will be much more powerful than the petrol engine offered with the ongoing model. One can also expect the new SUV to get a more potent 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. It will be slightly expensive than the regular model of the car and will compete with the likes of the upcoming 5-door Maruti Jimny.

