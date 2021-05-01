Over INR 80,000 Off on Mahindra XUV500 - Tata Safari Effect?

Right now, Mahindra XUV500 is the most affordable 7-seater SUV one can get in the Indian market. In its segment, it directly rivals the likes of new-gen Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The flagship SUV from Mahindra is known for its high street presence, decently equipped cabin and potent diesel motor. As this model approaches the end of its lifecycle, the Indian SUV specialist has decided to offer some amazing discounts in order to make the most of this product and fend off the heat from new arrivals like the Safari

The Mahindra XUV500 is being sold with discounts worth INR 80,000. Basically, the 'Cheetah-inspired' SUV is being sold with an INR 36,800 cash discount, an INR 15,000 discount on accessories, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate bonus of INR 9,000. In total, a person can get a discount of INR 80,800 on buying a brand new XUV500. One can directly contact the nearest Mahindra dealership for more information.

The discounts offered on the Mahindra XUV500 are quite impressive and are likely to improve the demand for this fast-ageing SUV. Already, the XUV500 is priced INR 85,960 lower than the new Safari and these offers make the Mahindra offering even more affordable. It must be noted here that the XUV500 is no longer being sold with an optional AWD kit or the petrol engine option. In the last leg of its career, this popular SUV is now available only with a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which develops 153bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The Mahindra XUV500 has been on sale at a starting price of Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 19.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Soon, Mahindra will launch the next-gen XUV500, which has been dubbed as the XUV700. While the new model could be sold alongside the current version, albeit at a higher price point, the first-gen XUV500 will eventually bow out of the market. Meanwhile, the XUV700 will come with 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre turbo diesel options. mill. These will be updated versions of the powerplants available on the latest Mahindra Thar.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.