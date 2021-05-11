Mahindra Continues Extensive Testing Of XUV700 - New Spy Images

Mahindra will launch its new flagship SUV - the XUV700 - in the second quarter of FY2022. The Mahindra XUV700 is a spiritual successor to the current-gen XUV500. However, it will be positioned above the current SUV as it is larger, a lot more premium and will come with updated powertrains as well. Even a few months ahead of its debut, Mahindra continues extensive testing of the upcoming SUV as it has been spied heavily wrapped in camouflage yet again. So here's everything we know about the XUV 700 so far and what to expect from Mahindra's new flagship.

Mahindra XUV700 Highlights

Styling has to be one of the biggest highlights of the Mahindra XUV700 as it will surely look a lot more handsome than the XUV500. From spy images seen so far, we know that the XUV700 will come with Mahindra's drop-down LED DRL lighting theme as we have seen with the Mahindra XUV300. The one on the XUV700 will, however, be C-shaped and it looks quite quirky. The radiator grille has also grown larger than before and features Mahindra's typical seven-slatted design.

In profile, the Mahindra XUV700 will continue with the cheetah-inspired kink in the shoulder line post the C-Pillar, just like the XUV500. The upcoming SUV will also feature flush-fitting door handles, a first in the segment. There will be generous body cladding all around the SUV. It will come with a striking rear with stylish LED tail lamps and chunky bumpers.

One of the biggest talking points about the Mahindra XUV700 has to be the interior and its Mercedes-like twin screen setup for the instrument console and infotainment system. The system is housed within a single slab of glass with a binnacle-of sort on the top and it sits neatly on the dashboard. The quality of the interior of the XUV700 is also expected to be a huge step up from the current-gen XUV500. The upcoming SUV is also set to bring in segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology, which brings in features like autonomous emergency braking, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and more.

Mahindra XUV700 Specs

The Mahindra XUV700 will be based on the stiffer W601 monocoque platform and will be considerably larger - both in terms of length and width - than the current-gen XUV500. Previously, Mahindra had confirmed that it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Hardcore SUV lovers will be very pleased with the fact that the XUV700 will even come with an all-wheel-drive system.

Although Mahindra has not revealed many details about the engine options, we suspect it will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available on the Thar.

Mahindra XUV700 - Launch and Expected Price

Slated to be launched between July to September 2021, it will be manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. We expect the prices to range between INR 12-20 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the new model will lock horns with the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

