A Handbook on What to Do If You Witness a Car Accident

Car accidents occur unexpectedly and cause a lot of damage to the ones involved. Witnessing such a devastating situation can also be overwhelming, causing panic and confusion. Though it is overwhelming, key actions the witness takes can greatly impact the situation.

Image source

This blog lists the key steps a person must take if they witness a car accident.

Prioritize Your Safety First

Car accident scenes can be quite dangerous for the people involved and those around them. The first step the witness must take is to ensure their safety. Panicking or taking hasty measures could cause further damage.

Witnesses need to stay calm and assess the situation before taking any action. They must avoid making sudden stops, park at a safe distance, and keep the hazard lights on. Always check for potential hazards such as ongoing traffic, fire hazards, etc.

Call Emergency Services Immediately

After the witness ensures they are not endangered, they must proceed to contact emergency services. Once on a call with 911, ensure that all necessary details, like the location, vehicle numbers, any visible injuries, etc., are provided.

It is also recommended to stay on call with them till help arrives. Do not assume other witnesses must have contacted the emergency services; multiple alerts do not harm anyone.

Check on the Victims Safely

If the scene looks safe to approach, witnesses can check on the victims. Check for people who could be trapped or injured. Never move the individuals unless there is any danger, such as the possibility of fire or an explosion. The best a witness can do is stay calm and provide reassurance till the first responders arrive.

Offer Assistance Without Interfering

Many people attempt to move the victims from the accident scene, which could worsen the situation. Witnesses can offer assistance but never interfere, as it could worsen wounds, damage evidence, etc. If a witness has first-aid training, they can provide essential assistance to stop bleeding.

Witnesses could also ensure victims remain calm as some injuries, such as penetration wounds, could worsen if they move. In case airbags are deployed, they can ensure the victims are breathing. If the accident causes congestion, witnesses could also help direct the traffic.

Gather Information and Document the Scene

Victims could start gathering information and documenting the scene to help out the first responders. Collecting license plate numbers and vehicle descriptions and noting the involved drivers' behavior might be useful. The witness could also take pictures and videos of the scene, which might be helpful for the police report.

Victims will probably need evidence if they file a claim so a witness can gather and exchange contact information with other witnesses. Ensure to provide clear and factual information about the accident to law enforcement and avoid speculation.

Legal and Ethical Responsibilities

If the situation is safe, it is ideal that the witness stays at the accident scene till emergency responders arrive and allow them to leave. Some try to leave such situations, worried they might get entrapped in the situation. This is why people must know about the "Good Samaritan law"; they are established to encourage and protect those who provide help during emergency medical situations.

Avoid posting the accident scene or other details on social media, as it violates the privacy of the people involved. It is also crucial to be prepared to provide any witness statements when asked by the police.

Conclusion

If a person witnesses a car accident, it is crucial to remain calm, ensure safety, and make informed decisions that are useful in such situations. A witness's prompt response could save lives and aid investigation. As accidents are sudden and unexpected, knowing the key steps to take in such situations could come in handy.