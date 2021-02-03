The KTM RC 390 is one of the fastest motorcycles available in the 300-400cc fully-faired segment. Its 373cc, high-compression, single-cylinder engine produces 44hp and 35Nm. Another popular option in the same category is the TVS Apache RR 310. It is the brand’s flagship product and has been applauded by the enthusiasts for its long list of features, build-quality, and adequate power (34PS).

Going just by the figures on paper, the KTM RC 390 would come out to be the winner in a drag race with the TVS Apache RR 310. However, it is not just about the numbers alone. A lot also depends on the rider’s skills. The above video created by YouTuber Ayush Verma is a clear example of such a case in which the Apache RR 310 makes a good comeback.

We can see in the video that in the first drag race, the KTM RC 390 is very quick off the line. It then takes the lead and smokes the Apache RR 310. The riders switch motorcycles for the second race and this is where things become interesting. Surprisingly, the Apache RR 310 is the quicker off the mark. It gains speed and within a couple of seconds, the RC 390 is in its rearview mirrors. TVS wins this race by a margin but winning is winning, right?

There could be several reasons why the Apache RR 310 was able to beat the RC 390. One of the main points should be the rider’s technique. First, he managed to have a great launch which gave him the edge that he needed to stay ahead in the game. Second, he was performing clutchless upshifts which definitely saved him crucial milliseconds that matter a lot in such races.

The RC 390 rider didn’t have a great launch. However, thanks to the sheer power of the KTM and slipstreaming, he was able to keep up with the TVS but couldn’t get past it. Perhaps, the rider’s weight could be a negative factor here. While the RC 390’s instrument cluster wasn’t clearly visible because of the direct sunlight, we could see in the Apache RR 310’s dash that it attained a top speed of 163km/h. Perhaps, if the race would have continued for a little longer, the RC 390 would have eventually passed the TVS.

