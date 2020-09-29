KTM RC 200 now available in a brand-new colour option

It was just yesterday when we reported about the new colour option of the KTM RC 200. The fully-faired motorcycle in its spanking-new paint scheme was spied at a dealership. And now, KTM has made it official. The RC 200 in the new Electronic Orange shade has been launched.

This means that the KTM RC 200 now has two colour options - the new Electronic Orange and the old Dark Galvano. Unlike the old paint scheme, the new shade of the RC 200 has orange as the dominating colour. It covers the entire fairing as well as the trellis frame of the motorcycle. However, the alloy wheels of the 200cc bike have been finished in black instead of orange. KTM has used black and white graphics on the fairing, too. Overall, the new colour of the RC 200 is pretty eye-catching.

Apart from the addition of the Electronic Orange colour, no other changes have been incorporated in the KTM RC 200. The motorcycle continues to draw power from the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine that complies with the BS6 emission regulations. This liquid-cooled motor comes equipped with a DOHC setup and is capable of producing 25 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

The hardware of the RC 200 remains unchanged, too. The USD front forks and rear monoshock continue to handle the suspension tasks whereas the 300mm front disc and 230mm rear disc along with a dual-channel ABS manage the braking requirements.

KTM is not charging anything extra for the new Electronic Orange colour of the RC 200. This means that interested customers can get the motorcycle in the attractive paint scheme at INR 2,00,864 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Along with the RC 200, KTM has also given a new colour option to the RC 125 and RC 390.

