KTM RC 200 new colour spotted at a dealership, launch soon

The KTM RC 200 received an attractive new orange and black paint scheme when its BS6 model was launched in the country. Now, a new colour of the fully-faired motorcycle has been spotted at a dealership. KTM is expected to launch the RC 200 with this new paint scheme very soon.

Unlike the current colour option, the new shade of the KTM RC 200 has orange as the dominating colour. It covers the entire fairing as well as the trellis frame of the motorcycle. However, the alloy wheels of the 200cc bike have been finished in black instead of orange. KTM has used black and white graphics on the fairing, too. Overall, the new colour of the RC 200 is pretty eye-catching.

The Austrian company is supposed to launch this paint scheme during the upcoming festive season in our country to lure in more buyers. We don’t expect KTM to demand any premium for the new colour. Currently, the RC 200 retails at INR 1,96,768 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the added colour option, no mechanical changes would be made to the motorcycle. The KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque and complies with the latest Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension set up on the KTM RC 200 includes 43mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking comes from a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc accompanied by a dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: 2021 KTM RC 390 listed in the company’s future product portfolio

In other news, a bunch of spy shots had surfaced on the Internet earlier this month hinting that KTM could be working on a next-gen RC 200 which draws inspiration from the 2021 RC 390.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: bikewale.com]