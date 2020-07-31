KTM introduces several limited-period offers on its entire product line-up

KTM has introduced several limited-period offers on its entire product line-up. Customers buying a new KTM bike will benefit from this new scheme which is valid until 20 September.

To lure in more buyers and increase its sales in the Indian market, the Austrian two-wheeler company has announced its new scheme. Under this package, KTM is providing the following offers:

Free 3-year additional warranty over and above the existing 2-year warranty

Free 1-year roadside assistance with coverage across the country

Chance to win an iPhone 11 and KTM Fan package every week

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

KTM is the most loved European brand among the biking enthusiasts in India with a phenomenal response for every product upgrade and introduction. To further encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM, we have raised the value proposition by providing a limited period offer of free three years extended warranty and one-year roadside assistance. All that the customers have to do is rush to our stores and book their favourite KTM to avail the benefits.

KTM says that this entire package is worth INR 5,000, however, its new customers can avail all the benefits for free. So, if you have been planning to buy a brand-new KTM bike, perhaps, now would be a good time. Do keep in mind that this is a limited period offer valid until 20 September.

This is not the first offer that KTM has announced in recent times. The Austrian brand has also introduced special finance schemes and exchange offers for the KTM 390 Adventure earlier this month. The whole idea is to make the ADV much more accessible to the masses.

In other news, the 2020 KTM 250 Duke has been spied. The upcoming quarter-litre motorcycle will be rocking the 390 Duke’s LED headlight.

