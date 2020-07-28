KTM 390 Adventure available at special finance schemes & exchange offer

The KTM 390 Adventure has been one of the most-awaited motorcycles of 2019. The dual-sport motorcycle broke cover at the IBW last year and was launched in our country in January 2020. With the 390 Adventure, KTM extended its product line-up in India and provided a brilliant option in the growing adventure touring segment.

While the 390 Adventure is indeed a fantastic motorcycle, it come at a high price of INR 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, to make the Austrian ADV much more accessible for its Indian audience, KTM has announced special finance schemes and exchange offer.

Interested buyers can benefit from a new finance scheme for the KTM 390 Adventure. Under this plan, the EMIs start at INR 6,999 with up to 80% coverage of the on-the-road (OTR) price of the motorcycle along with five years of ownership. There are other finance schemes from different companies available, too, which offer up to 95% financial coverage, lower interest rates, and flexible repayment tenures.

All KTM dealerships across the country will also provide several exchange schemes for enthusiasts who would like to upgrade to the very capable and tempting KTM 390 Adventure.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

The KTM 390 Adventure is a pivotal addition to our expanding portfolio. The model has seen a phenomenal response since its launch and holds the promise of offering a truly capable and versatile adventure tourer to the biking enthusiasts. While the KTM 390 Adventure has seen a high purchase intent, one of the opportunities we see in accelerating ownership is to make the model more accessible to the enthusiasts. The finance schemes created with partners like Bajaj Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank are expected to address this opportunity and inspire a lot of customers to upgrade.

In other news, KTM and Husqvarna 500cc bikes will be fully developed and made in India, Stefan Pierer, CEO, Pierer Mobility, has revealed. Bajaj Auto’s R&D centre in Pune will work on these new bikes, with the support and skills of KTM and Husqvarna’s engineers.

