KTM & Husqvarna 500 cc bikes to be made in India - Report

KTM and Husqvarna 500 cc bikes will be fully developed and made in India, Stefan Pierer, CEO, Pierer Mobility, has revealed. Bajaj Auto’s R&D centre in Pune will work on these new bikes, with the support and skills of KTM and Husqvarna’s engineers.

Pierer Mobility has been planning 500 bikes from KTM and Husqvarna brands for a while now. However, it wasn't known whether these twin-cylinder models will be made in India yet. The company believes that the global COVID-19 situation would result in an increase in demand for low to mid-capacity bikes, especially 500 cc bikes. So, it has accelerated the development of the 500 cc bikes.

The 500 cc bikes from KTM and Husqvarna will fall in the premium segment in emerging markets such as ours. They would prove to be a good option for customers who wish to upgrade from their 125-400 cc KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles to more powerful and fun-to-ride bikes. The KTM 500 cc bikes would consist of the Duke, RC and Adventure models.

Powering the new 500 cc bikes will be a parallel-twin engine. While information regarding its power and torque output remains unknown as of now, this powerhouse will be based on the same mill which is fitted in the KTM 790 Duke, whose BS6 version is yet to be launched, and the KTM 890 Duke R, which is expected to be brought in our country in 2021. As far as the launch is concerned, the first 500 cc model is expected to be introduced sometime in 2022. It is likely to be a KTM bike.

As of now, all the KTM and Husqvarna bikes that are made in India employ single-cylinder engines. This will be the first time that a twin-cylinder bike will be produced by Bajaj Auto.

Also Read: KTM & Husqvarna bikes to have up to 90 days of waiting period

In other news, reports suggest that Honda will start manufacturing twin-cylinder bikes in India before KTM.

For more KTM and Husqvarna news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: lerepairedesmotards.com]