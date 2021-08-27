KTM India Celebrates 10th Anniv, Announces Multiple Benefits for Buyers

KTM India will soon complete 10 successful years of operation in the country. To mark the occasion, the company has announced multiple benefits for new customers.

KTM entered the Indian market back in 2012. Over the years, the company has expanded its product line-up as well as its network in the country. Today, the Austrian brand offers 11 motorcycles - ranging from 125cc to 390cc - in 3 different categories - naked, supersport, adventure. KTM India had also introduced KTM Pro-Experiences last year, which offered a range of expert-curated experiences across trails, tarmac and track for KTM bike owners. In 2020, the European manufacturer introduced the Swedish brand - Husqvarna Motorcycles.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, KTM India has announced multiple benefits for new buyers. Customers can book any KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle from 18 Aug 2021 to get the following rewards.

Free 3-year extended warranty in addition to the standard 2-year period

Free 1-year Roadside Assistance

50% discount on KTM Pro-Experiences

These are available only for a limited period. The end date for these offers will be communicated subsequently. Customers will also be supported with attractive retail finance schemes covering up to 95% of the loan amount.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “KTM would shortly complete its successful 10 years in India. Over this period, we have built an aspirational performance biking brand and extended our product range to have models for trails, track & tarmac. We have expanded our network to almost 500 showrooms and workshops across India. In 2020, we introduced the Swedish performance brand - Husqvarna Motorcycles - and created a state-of-the-art, best-in-class KTM Pro-Experiences program for KTM owners. These milestones give us fuel to move forward with gusto. We intend to share our celebrations with new customers who will book a KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycle, and reward them with multiple benefits.”