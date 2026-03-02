Yamaha XSR155 Goes Stealth with New Metallic Black Shade

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the Yamaha XSR155 in a striking new ‘Metallic Black’ colour at Rs 1,58,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new shade pairs a deep black finish with eye-catching golden USD front forks, giving the retro-styled roadster a more aggressive and premium stance. The darker tone beautifully complements the bike’s muscular fuel tank, minimalist bodywork and classic design cues, enhancing its timeless appeal while turning up the attitude.

Launched in November last year, the XSR155 has quickly gained popularity among enthusiasts who appreciate Yamaha’s blend of old-school charm and modern performance. The addition of Metallic Black further strengthens its presence in the entry-level premium motorcycle space.

Under the skin, the XSR155 remains unchanged. It draws power from a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), producing 13.5 kW and 14.2 Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring smooth shifts and controlled downshifts.

Built around Yamaha’s proven Deltabox frame, the bike features a lightweight chassis, aluminium swingarm, USD front forks and a linked-type monocross rear suspension. With 17-inch wheels, dual-channel ABS and Traction Control, the XSR155 promises confident handling and everyday rideability.