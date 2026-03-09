Nissan to Showcase Full e-Power Lineup at Bangkok Motor Show

Nissan Thailand will present its complete e-Power electrified lineup at the Bangkok International Motor Show, scheduled from 5 March to 5 April at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The automaker has also teased the debut of an all-new e-Power model, although details remain under wraps for now.

One of the highlights at the stand will be the Nissan Serena e‑Power, a seven-seat MPV that will appear in a new limited-edition “Beige Cashmere Gold with Black Roof” colour scheme. The Serena uses Nissan’s e-Power series hybrid system, where a petrol engine generates electricity to power an electric motor. This setup delivers an EV-like driving experience while eliminating the need for external charging.

Also on display will be the Nissan X‑Trail e‑Power equipped with the brand’s e-4orce electric all-wheel-drive system. The technology uses dual electric motors mounted at the front and rear axles to control torque distribution, improving traction and stability across a variety of driving conditions.

Completing Nissan’s showcase are two of its mainstream models. The Nissan Almera will represent the brand’s compact sedan offering with its 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while the Nissan Navara highlights the brand’s pickup portfolio with a 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 190 hp.

With electrified technology taking centre stage and a new model set to debut, Nissan’s display at the Bangkok Motor Show signals the brand’s continued push toward hybrid and electrified mobility in the Thai market.

