BMW Leads US Auto Exports Again with $9 Billion Shipment in 2025

BMW Group retained its position as the largest automotive exporter by value in the United States in 2025, according to data from the US Department of Commerce. The company’s manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina exported close to 200,000 BMW X models last year, generating a total export value of around $9 billion.

Since 2014, BMW has exported nearly three million vehicles from the United States with a combined export value of $113 billion. Most of these vehicles were shipped through the Port of Charleston, while more than 14,000 units were transported by rail to reach approximately 120 international markets.

The Spartanburg facility continues to play a crucial role in BMW’s global production network. In 2025, the plant produced 412,799 BMW X models, making it the third-highest annual output in the factory’s 32-year history. It is also the largest production facility in BMW Group’s global network.

Operating at a high pace, the plant assembles more than 1,500 vehicles every day and employs over 11,000 people. Around half of the vehicles built at the facility are exported to markets around the world.

BMW Group has made significant investments in its South Carolina operations over the years. Since 1992, the automaker has invested nearly $16 billion into the site, strengthening its role as a major export hub for the company.

Thanks to this consistent export performance, BMW Group has held the title of the largest US automotive exporter by value for more than a decade, underlining the importance of its American manufacturing base in serving global demand.