Jawa 42 Gets New Ivory Shade at ₹1.85 Lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a fresh Ivory colour option for the Jawa 42, adding a softer, more contemporary twist to its neo-classic offering. Priced at ₹1,84,950 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new shade taps into the global trend of muted, pastel finishes while retaining the bike’s signature retro appeal.

The Ivory edition stands out with subtle yet distinctive styling updates. The number ‘42’ graphics, vintage-style ‘forty-two’ lettering, and refreshed side panel design give the motorcycle a clean yet characterful look. The pastel finish is complemented by contrast elements on the headlight nacelle and body panels, enhancing its understated road presence.

Drawing inspiration from classic racing machines of the 1960s and 1970s, the Jawa 42 Ivory also features chequered flag graphics on its tear-drop fuel tank. The design pays homage to the golden era of motorsport, blending vintage aesthetics with modern detailing.

Since its debut in 2018, the Jawa 42 has been positioned as a youthful alternative in the mid-size retro motorcycle segment, breaking away from conventional monochrome styling. Its playful colour palette and sporty stance helped it carve a niche among riders seeking individuality.

Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged, continuing to offer a balance of performance and everyday usability. The offset instrument console and neo-classic silhouette further reinforce its distinctive identity.

With the new Ivory shade, Jawa aims to strengthen the 42’s appeal among style-conscious buyers looking for a unique yet accessible retro motorcycle.