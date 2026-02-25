Royal Enfield Rolls Out E20 Conversion Kits for Older 350s

Royal Enfield has introduced E20 fuel conversion kits for its older BS3 and BS4 350cc models, including the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. The move comes as India shifts towards petrol blended with up to 20 percent ethanol.

The retrofit kits upgrade key fuel system components with ethanol-resistant parts such as revised fuel lines, seals and gaskets. These updates are particularly important for older unit-construction engine (UCE) models, many of which were carburetted and built with materials not originally designed for higher ethanol blends.

E20 fuel can accelerate wear in older rubber and metal components, potentially leading to leaks, blockages or long-term reliability issues. By installing the official kit at an authorised service centre, owners can better safeguard their motorcycles against such problems.

Pricing for the BS4 kit is around ₹1,700, while BS3 models or bikes requiring additional carburettor-related upgrades may cost slightly more. Availability may vary by location, so owners are advised to check with their nearest Royal Enfield service centre.

While the upgrade improves compatibility and durability with E20 fuel, it may not completely offset any drop in fuel efficiency caused by higher ethanol content. Nonetheless, for riders looking to keep their older Royal Enfields running smoothly in the E20 era, the conversion kit offers a practical and affordable solution.

Source