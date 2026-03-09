Mercedes-AMG Reveals Tech-Focused Cabin of New GT 4-Door Coupé

Mercedes‑AMG has previewed the interior of the upcoming Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé, showcasing a driver-centric cockpit packed with performance-focused technology developed at the brand’s headquarters in Affalterbach.

At the heart of the cabin is the new AMG Race Engineer system, designed to give drivers direct, real-time control over the car’s driving dynamics. Three rotary controls sit within easy reach of the driver, allowing adjustments to throttle response, cornering behaviour and traction settings.

The system operates through the Race Engineer Control Unit. The Response Control dial sharpens or softens accelerator pedal sensitivity, while Agility Control modifies the car’s cornering characteristics. A third control manages traction intervention across nine selectable stages, enabling drivers to fine-tune the car’s behaviour depending on road or track conditions.

Digital interfaces also play a major role in the cabin layout. The cockpit features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 14-inch multimedia display angled towards the driver for improved usability. Buyers can also opt for a 14-inch passenger display, adding an extra layer of interaction inside the cabin.

The AMG Performance steering wheel integrates roller and rocker switches, along with two circular LCD buttons that allow quick access to key driving functions without requiring the driver to look away from the road.

At the rear, the GT 4-Door Coupé offers two sculpted individual seats as standard, reinforcing its sporty grand-touring character, while a three-seat rear bench is available as an option for added practicality.

Adding a touch of theatre, the panoramic glass roof with SKY Control lighting can illuminate AMG logos and racing-inspired stripes that synchronise with the cabin’s ambient lighting, giving the performance sedan a distinctive after-dark atmosphere.