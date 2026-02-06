Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition Is for Commuters Who Want More Style

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced a new Limited Edition of the popular Shine 125, adding a touch of style to one of the country’s most trusted commuter motorcycles. Based on the Disc variant, the Shine 125 Limited Edition is priced at Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The highlight here is the new Pearl Siren Blue paint scheme, paired with subtle brown decals and eye-catching Pyrite Brown alloy wheels. Honda has also given the bike a single-piece seat and a chrome exhaust heat shield, lending it a slightly more premium vibe without straying from its commuter roots.

Mechanically, nothing changes—and that’s not a bad thing. The limited edition continues with the familiar 123.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 10.6 BHP and 11 Nm of torque. It’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox, tuned for smooth performance and everyday efficiency.

The hardware remains practical and proven. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and dual rear shock absorbers, while braking comes via a front disc and rear drum setup.

With this limited edition, Honda is clearly aiming at buyers who want the dependable Shine 125 package with a bit of extra visual flair—perfect for riders who like their daily commute to look as good as it feels.