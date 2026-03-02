Harman Ready Ride Brings Smart Connectivity to Two-Wheelers

Harman has unveiled ‘Ready Ride’, a new connectivity platform tailored specifically for motorcycles, at MWC Barcelona 2026. Built on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis, the system introduces features like over-the-air (OTA) updates along with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—something rarely seen in the two-wheeler space.

Ready Ride is designed as a complete ecosystem, combining a scalable telematics control unit, integrated software stack, cellular connectivity and an OEM backend. Harman claims this standardised setup will help manufacturers reduce development time while also lowering ownership costs for riders.

Durability has been a key focus. The unit comes with IP69-rated protection against dust and water ingress, while also being tested for high shock and vibration conditions typical of motorcycles. This ensures reliability even in demanding real-world riding environments.

Looking ahead, Harman plans to expand the platform’s capabilities with features such as theft alerts, stolen vehicle tracking and remote immobilisation—bringing car-like security tech to bikes.

Despite rapid digitalisation in the automotive world, connected tech in motorcycles remains limited. According to Berg Insight, less than 5% of bikes globally currently feature telematics. Harman, which has already delivered over 20 million connected vehicles across 120 countries, sees Ready Ride as a major step towards bridging that gap in the two-wheeler segment.​