Hyundai Celebrates 40 Years in the US After 17 Million Vehicle Sales

Hyundai Motor America is celebrating 40 years since selling its first vehicle in the United States. The milestone traces back to 19 February 1986, when the company delivered its first car in the market – the Hyundai Excel.

Since that first sale, Hyundai has delivered more than 17 million vehicles to American customers. The brand’s footprint has expanded significantly over the decades, growing from just 161 dealerships at launch to more than 855 across the country today. In 2025 alone, the automaker sold over 900,000 vehicles in the US market.

Over the years, Hyundai Motor Group has invested around $20.5 billion in the United States and currently supports more than 570,000 jobs across the country. Looking ahead, the group plans to invest an additional $26 billion between 2025 and 2028 as it continues to strengthen its manufacturing and technology presence.

The company also aims to significantly increase domestic production. Hyundai expects that by 2030, more than 80% of the vehicles it sells in the US will be built locally.

Hyundai’s manufacturing journey in the US began in 2005 with the opening of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery, Alabama. The facility marked the brand’s first production base in the country.

More recently, Hyundai expanded its footprint with the launch of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America near Savannah, Georgia in 2025. The new plant is dedicated to producing electrified vehicles and forms a key part of the group’s future mobility strategy in North America.