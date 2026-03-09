2026 Jeep Wrangler Fixes Small Overlap Crash-Test Tipping Issue

The Jeep Wrangler has addressed a longstanding crash-test concern after structural updates helped the SUV remain upright during the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) driver-side small overlap test.

Earlier tests had seen the Wrangler tip onto its passenger side after striking the barrier, an issue first identified during evaluation of the 2019 model and again in testing of the 2022 version, despite previous modifications. The tipping behaviour resulted in a marginal safety rating.

For the 2026 model year, Stellantis revised the vehicle’s frame rail design, a change applied to Wranglers built after October 2025. With the update, the SUV remained upright in IIHS testing and achieved an acceptable rating in the small overlap front category, which combines results from both driver-side and passenger-side crash tests.

While the improvements enhance overall crash performance, the IIHS noted that the passenger-side small overlap test still showed a higher risk of injury to the front passenger’s right foot and lower leg.

The same structural updates have also been applied to the Jeep Gladiator. Gladiator models built after October 2025 likewise earn an acceptable rating in the small overlap test.

The IIHS evaluates vehicles across several crash scenarios and assigns ratings of Good, Acceptable, Marginal, or Poor. To qualify for one of the institute’s safety awards, vehicles must achieve a Good rating in both driver-side and passenger-side small overlap tests, along with strong performance in other evaluation categories.