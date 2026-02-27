Ducati DesertX Gen 2 Breaks Cover, Coming to India in Q4

Ducati has unveiled the second-generation Ducati DesertX at Ducati World Premiere 2026, sharpening its edge in the hardcore adventure segment. Born from the EICMA 2019 concept and launched in 2021, the DesertX quickly built a cult following among off-road enthusiasts—and this new iteration takes things up several notches.

Developed using feedback from gruelling events like the Erzbergrodeo and Transanatolia Rally, the Gen 2 DesertX is engineered to go deeper into the wild while staying true to Ducati’s road-going DNA. It gets a ground-up redesign with improved suspension, a lighter and more ergonomic fuel tank, and enhanced rideability both on and off the tarmac.

At its heart lies the new 890cc V2 engine producing 110 hp and 92 Nm, paired with a monocoque chassis that promises sharper handling and better control across terrains. Fully adjustable KYB suspension with 230 mm front and 220 mm rear travel, along with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, underline its serious off-road intent.

The bike is loaded with electronics, including cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, quickshifter, engine brake control, and multiple riding modes like Enduro and Rally. A new 5-inch TFT display, joystick controls, and connectivity features round off the package.

With a wet weight of 209 kg and rally-ready hardware, the new DesertX looks like a proper weapon for riders who like their adventures raw and unfiltered. Expect it to hit India in Q4 2026.