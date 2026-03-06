Honda to Export US-Built Passport SUV to Japan in 2026

Honda has announced plans to begin exporting the US-built Honda Passport SUV to Japan in the second half of 2026. The rugged SUV will be offered exclusively in the TrailSport Elite trim and will be available only in left-hand-drive configuration for the Japanese market.

The fourth-generation Passport is manufactured at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln, Alabama. The facility also produces the SUV’s 3.5-litre V6 engine, marking a notable milestone as Honda prepares to introduce this powertrain to Japan for the first time.

Under the hood, the Passport packs a 3.5-litre V6 engine that produces 285hp. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Honda’s second-generation i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system. According to the automaker, the updated AWD system delivers 40 percent more torque capacity and responds 30 percent faster than the previous version, enhancing both off-road capability and on-road stability.

Honda has a long history of exporting vehicles built in the United States to international markets. The company began exporting US-produced automobiles in 1987 and became the first Japanese automaker to import its own US-built vehicles into Japan in March 1988.

Since then, Honda has exported more than 1.75 million vehicles from the United States under the Honda and Acura brands to global markets. Of that total, nearly 300,000 units have been shipped to Japan.

In the United States, the rugged TrailSport variant has proven particularly popular. Honda says the TrailSport trim accounts for roughly 80 percent of Passport sales, highlighting strong demand for adventure-focused SUVs among American buyers.