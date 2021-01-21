KTM 790 Adventure-based CFMoto MT800 (or 800MT?) officially revealed

We have been hearing about the CFMoto MT800 for quite some time now. The Chinese version of the KTM 790 Adventure has already been revealed via leaked images. But now, CFMoto has released the first official image of its latest ADV.

Apart from revealing the quite attractive colour scheme, the new official image of the CFMoto MT800 does not have any other surprises. The motorcycle here has a tradition ADV-like design and styling which should be able to lure in buyers. The front end seems bulky and masculine. It features an aggressive-looking LED DRL stripe right above the LED headlamp. A reasonably-sized windscreen is present as well. Overall, the MT800 looks pretty cool and purposeful.

As per the previous reports, the CFMoto MT800 would be available in two versions. One will be more off-road-biased with features such as a bash plate, auxiliary lights, knuckle guards, and wire-spoke wheels. The other variant would be road-oriented. It loses out on most of the off-road features. It would run on alloy wheels wearing road tyres.

CFMoto is yet to release the official spec sheet of the MT800. However, we do know that the new ADV will use the same 799cc parallel-twin engine that comes fitted on the 790 Adventure. While the output figures remain to be uncovered, the motor in KTM bikes produces 95 hp to 105 hp depending on the motorcycle.

While the documents say that CFMoto’s latest will be called as the MT800, the badges read 800MT. That’s confusing. Based on an earlier media report, the Chinese brand is expected to use the name 800MT instead of MT800 most probably because the former reminds of Yamaha MT range of bikes.

CFMoto is expected to make an official announcement regarding the markets in which it will launch the new MT800 soon. It would certainly be made available in China, whereas the European countries and the USA are likely to get it as well. We hope the CFMoto brings the MT800 in India, too.

