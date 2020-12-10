2021 CFMoto 800MT with alloy wheels revealed via leaked images

The production-ready model of the 2021 CFMoto 800MT with wire-spoke wheels was recently revealed via a couple of leaked images. Now, more pictures have surfaced the internet unveiling the alloy wheel variant of the upcoming ADV.

Based on the earlier drawings, CFMoto was expected to use cast alloy wheels in the new 800MT. However, the previously leaked images revealed that the ADV will run on spoke wheels. This gave birth to speculations suggesting that, perhaps, the upcoming adventure motorcycle will be made available in both the options. Now, thanks to the new pictures, the speculations have come out to be true.

Irrespective of the variant (alloy wheel or wire-spoke wheel), the new CFMoto 800MT will use a 19-inch front wheel with 110/80 R19 tyre and a 17-inch rear wheel with 150/70 R17 tyre. The kerb weight of both the variants remains the same at 231 kg for the base model and 248 kg for the loaded version fitted with panniers and top box.

CFMoto has also filed new documents with the Chinese authorities that reveal the technical details of the 800MT. Now, it is confirmed that the 799cc parallel-twin engine (borrowed from the KTM 790 Adventure) of the new motorcycle will produce 95 hp of maximum power. This mill should help the 800MT achieve a top speed of 190 km/h.

The launch of 2021 CFMoto 800MT has been delayed because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The new ADV should already have been at the dealerships. Now, it is being said that CFMoto will start manufacturing the 800MT in the first quarter of next year and the motorcycle is expected to see the light of the day in China during the same period.

