KTM 790 Adventure coming to India, could be launched by Mar 2021

Word around town is that the KTM 790 Adventure is finally coming to India. The twin-cylinder ADV is expected to be introduced in our market by March 2021.

As per a new media report, a KTM 790 Adventure test mule has been spotted in Pune. However, there are no spy images of the same. The alleged sighting suggests that the KTM 790 Duke’s ADV sibling is undergoing final testing and should start arriving at the dealerships sometime in the first quarter of 2021. Speculations are that the launch might happen by March next year.

KTM has been planning to introduce the 790 Adventure in India for quite some time now. Based on the earlier reports, the Austrian company aimed to bring the middleweight ADV in our country this year itself, however, it seems that the Covid-19 pandemic incurred some delays. But like it’s said, ‘Better late than never’, right?

The KTM 790 Adventure uses the same 799cc parallel-twin engine that we have already experienced in the 790 Duke. However, it’s going to be in its Euro5/BS6 state of tune for the ADV. It is capable of producing 94 bhp of maximum power and 88 Nm of peak torque. For the hardware, we would get a pair of WP Apex 43mm USD front forks with 200mm of travel and WP Apex rear monoshock with the same amount of travel.

To handle the beating during serious adventure riding, the 790 Adventure features a tubular chromium-molybdenum-steel frame that uses the engine as a stressed member. The motorcycle runs on a 21-in front and 18-in rear wire-spoke wheel setup that uses dual-purpose tyres. The ground clearance is a healthy 233mm and the ADV tips the weight scale at 189 kg.

KTM is expected to bring the 790 Adventure in India via the CKD route. The price should fall near the INR 12 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. When launched, it will compete with the Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati Multistrada 950 and the likes.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: fastbikesindia.com]