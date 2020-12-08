2021 CFMoto 800MT production-ready model revealed via leaked images

Thanks to a couple of latest leaked images, the production-ready model of the 2021 CFMoto 800MT has been revealed. The new adventure motorcycle from the Chinese firm is based on the highly capable KTM 790 Adventure.

CFMoto has been working on the 800MT for quite some time now. There have been multiple sightings of the ADV’s prototype undergoing tests in the past. Now, the final product is out in the open and it surely looks very adventure-like. CFMoto has done a good job with the design of the new 800MT. The 790 Adventure’s Chinese cousin features an intimidating visual appeal, especially from the front. It has an odd-yet-interesting face, perhaps, because of the unique headlamp styling.

Based on the earlier drawings, CFMoto was expected to use cast alloy wheels in the new 800MT. It can be, however, seen in the leaked images that the ADV will run on spoke wheels. Perhaps, it will be made available in both the options. Also, the upcoming motorcycle was previously referred to as MT800 but CFMoto has now changed it to 800MT, most probably because the former name reminds of Yamaha MT range of bikes.

Powering the 2021 CFMoto 800MT will be a 799cc parallel-twin engine. It is the same motor that KTM uses in the 790 Adventure where it produces 95 hp to 105 hp of maximum power depending on the variant. It would be interesting to see whether CFMoto tinkers around with the powerplant to tune in accordance with the 800MT’s character or not.

As per the original schedule, the 2021 CFMoto 800MT should have already been on sale in its home country by now. However, that didn’t happen; perhaps, it is the Covid-19 to blame. Now, speculations say that the new ADV will break cover in China in the first quarter of 2021.

[Source: bennetts.co.uk]