KTM 750 Adventure Showcased via its First Digital Render

The all-new KTM 750 Adventure, along with the KTM 750 Duke, is expected to make its global debut in 2022. It’s likely to draw power from a revised version of the LC8c parallel-twin engine that’s currently being used in motorcycles like the KTM 890 Adventure and 890 Duke. While there’s still time before more details about the 750 Adventure come to light, IAB’s digital artist has created a rendering to give you an idea about how KTM’s new ADV would look like.

The digital portrait shows us the side profile of the KTM 750 Adventure. The front end of the motorcycle is equipped with a newly designed headlamp with integrated DRLs placed at an angle. Since this is a concept, the headlamp has been blacked out for a sportier look. There’s also a reasonable-sized windscreen that should be manually adjustable.

The fuel tank of the KTM 750 Adventure in this rendering has quite a bulge at the top which seems to be inspired by that of KTM 390 Duke. The side body panels sit flush with the fuel tank and leave an impression of a seamless design. As for the logos, there’s a “750” badge near the saddle and a “KTM” sticker placed on the front semi-fairing that meets the headlamp at the front and engine cowl at the bottom.

In the rendering, the KTM 750 Adventure has USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for handling the suspension duties. For the braking system, there is a single rotor both at the front and back. However, we think that the actual motorcycle would get a twin-disc setup with radial calipers for top-notch braking performance. The exhaust reminds us of the KTM 390 Adventure. Considering that this is a concept, expect a chunkier unit in the motorcycle’s actual model.

The upcoming KTM 750 Adventure is expected to bridge the gap between the 390 Adventure and 890 Adventure. It’s likely to be manufactured by CF Moto in China where other smaller KTM bikes and the LC8c parallel-twin engine for the 890 models are already being made. Considering the growing ADV segment in India and how big a motorcycle market it is, we do expect the new KTM 750 Adventure, along with the 750 Duke, to arrive on our shores eventually.

